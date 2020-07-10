KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,019,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,533,987 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.92% of KeyCorp worth $497,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,849,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,781,000 after purchasing an additional 776,713 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,220,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,533,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,132,000 after acquiring an additional 436,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,256,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in KeyCorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,311,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,188,000 after purchasing an additional 446,573 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 106,485 shares of company stock worth $1,109,564. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

