Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.36

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.36 and traded as low as $0.18. Kibo Energy shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 22,435,329 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $278,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.36.

About Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO)

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops coal and other minerals in Africa. It also explores for nickel, gold, and platinum group metals. The company's flagship project is the Mbeya Coal to Power project that comprises 22 tenements located in south-western Tanzania.

