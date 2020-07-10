Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,068,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $142.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.07 and a 200-day moving average of $138.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

