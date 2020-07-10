Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

KLPEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Klepierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Klepierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Klepierre from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of KLPEF stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. Klepierre has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.50.

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

