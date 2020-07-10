Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.
KLPEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Klepierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Klepierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Klepierre from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.
Shares of KLPEF stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. Klepierre has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.50.
Klepierre Company Profile
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.
Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Klepierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klepierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.