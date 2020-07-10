Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.26

Shares of Kootenay Silver Inc (CVE:KTN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.39. Kootenay Silver shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 1,367,685 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.57 target price on shares of Kootenay Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get Kootenay Silver alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of $71.49 million and a PE ratio of -52.86.

Kootenay Silver Company Profile (CVE:KTN)

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and British Columbia, Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District, in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; and Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Kootenay Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kootenay Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.