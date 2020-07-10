Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,862,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 102,195 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.70% of Lamb Weston worth $391,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.14. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LW. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.