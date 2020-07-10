Lekoil (LON:LEK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.11

Lekoil Ltd (LON:LEK)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.11 and traded as low as $2.30. Lekoil shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 3,940,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $12.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.77.

About Lekoil (LON:LEK)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces petroleum oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns a 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; and a 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

