LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

LC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Maxim Group lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on LendingClub from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on LendingClub from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.84.

Shares of LC stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $322.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.40). LendingClub had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in LendingClub by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in LendingClub by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in LendingClub by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 41,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in LendingClub by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

