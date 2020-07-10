Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wincanton (LON:WIN)

Wincanton (LON:WIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Wincanton stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.15) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.67 million and a P/E ratio of 5.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,397.28. Wincanton has a twelve month low of GBX 140 ($1.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 319 ($3.93). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 184.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 241.32.
About Wincanton
Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.
