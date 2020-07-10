Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock Position Reduced by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,295,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 415,297 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $428,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Loews by 1,462.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Loews by 62.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 67.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 25,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.41 per share, for a total transaction of $835,659.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,188,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,881,736,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 348,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,428. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

L has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loews currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

L opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average is $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.75. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

