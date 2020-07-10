Shares of Lydian International Ltd. (TSE:LYD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $334.00. Lydian International shares last traded at $334.00, with a volume of 318 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $253.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -653.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57,046.09.

Lydian International Company Profile (TSE:LYD)

Lydian International Limited is a gold-focused mineral development company pursuing resources in emerging and transitional geopolitical regions. The Company’s main project is the Amulsar Gold Project, a gold development-stage project located in the Republic of Armenia. The Company holds a combined exploration-mining license covering an early-stage gold prospect known as the Kela Project in the Guri region of the Ozurgeti province in Georgia.

