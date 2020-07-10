Lynas (ASX:LYC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.86

Shares of Lynas Co. Ltd (ASX:LYC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.86 and traded as low as $1.67. Lynas shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 5,405,334 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$1.80 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.86.

About Lynas (ASX:LYC)

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. It also produces and supplies neodymium-praseodymium material. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.