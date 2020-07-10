M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $615.36

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $615.36 and traded as low as $525.00. M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at $535.00, with a volume of 69,385 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPE. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Get M.P. Evans Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 561.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 615.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82. The stock has a market cap of $296.97 million and a P/E ratio of 47.39.

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile (LON:MPE)

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for M.P. Evans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.P. Evans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.