Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Short Interest Update

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 909,500 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the June 15th total of 957,500 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 293,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other Marten Transport news, VP John H. Turner sold 12,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $284,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randolph L. Marten sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $337,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,315 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. FMR LLC raised its position in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 133.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 278,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 9.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,751,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,462,000 after acquiring an additional 244,390 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,584,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,042,000 after acquiring an additional 222,078 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter worth approximately $3,305,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRTN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Loop Capital raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marten Transport currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Marten Transport stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $218.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

