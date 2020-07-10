MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE MXL opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.89. MaxLinear has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.60, a PEG ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.87.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $134,182.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,744.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Madhukar Reddy sold 25,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $409,941.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 365,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,411.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,935 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,461,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,729,000 after purchasing an additional 129,176 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 713.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in MaxLinear by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in MaxLinear by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

