McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MCS. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 105 ($1.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.22) price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 168 ($2.07) to GBX 96 ($1.18) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 112.50 ($1.38).

Get McCarthy & Stone alerts:

Shares of LON MCS opened at GBX 74.10 ($0.91) on Friday. McCarthy & Stone has a one year low of GBX 36.51 ($0.45) and a one year high of GBX 160.20 ($1.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.95 million and a P/E ratio of 13.23.

About McCarthy & Stone

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for McCarthy & Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCarthy & Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.