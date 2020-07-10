Meggitt plc (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Meggitt plc (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MEGGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Get Meggitt alerts:

OTCMKTS MEGGF opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. Meggitt has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.