MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.06

MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.38. MER Telemanagement Solutions shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 293,800 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut MER Telemanagement Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.

About MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL)

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), and CA and enterprise mobility management worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

