Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.17

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.17 and traded as low as $56.16. Metro shares last traded at $56.69, with a volume of 428,859 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRU. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Metro from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Metro from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Metro from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Metro from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Metro from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion and a PE ratio of 19.68.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.99 billion. On average, analysts expect that Metro, Inc. will post 3.3900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Metro Company Profile (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

