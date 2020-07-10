MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.33.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. National Securities initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $566.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.67. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 13,589 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $482,817.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,977 shares in the company, valued at $141,302.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,610 shares of company stock worth $1,722,013. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 672.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.