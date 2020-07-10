Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.42

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as high as $3.38. Mid-Con Energy Partners shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 99,300 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $4.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.46 million for the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 5.28%.

About Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

