Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Midland States Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker bought 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,922 shares in the company, valued at $264,908. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,960 shares of company stock valued at $347,677 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,570,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,527,000 after buying an additional 77,760 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 19,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.49). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

