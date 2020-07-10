Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives C$24.28 Average Target Price from Analysts

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.28.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$22.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

TSE MI.UN opened at C$19.81 on Tuesday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$15.58 and a 12 month high of C$28.31. The stock has a market cap of $718.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.96.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

