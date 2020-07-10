Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 25,557,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,153,000 after buying an additional 684,281 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,892,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,652,000 after purchasing an additional 310,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,791,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,962,000 after buying an additional 102,225 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,472,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,195,000 after buying an additional 3,646,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,859,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,688,000 after acquiring an additional 521,248 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST opened at $71.05 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.02.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.94.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $4,707,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $5,609,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,328.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,108 shares of company stock worth $13,486,804. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

