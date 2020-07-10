Morgan Stanley Increases Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $3.50

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $3.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.90 to $2.10 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.48.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $658.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $12.05.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 379,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

