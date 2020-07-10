Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,730,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 65,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $47.51 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.28.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 30,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.