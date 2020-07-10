Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPAA. TheStreet lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 13.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 64.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MPAA opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.06 million, a PE ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $150.74 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

