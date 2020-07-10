Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $219.15

Shares of Mulberry Group PLC (LON:MUL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $219.15 and traded as low as $185.00. Mulberry Group shares last traded at $191.00, with a volume of 1,201 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 197.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 219.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $108.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61.

Mulberry Group Company Profile (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Retail and Design. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, mini and micro, and classic bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear; and jackets and coats for women.

