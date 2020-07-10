Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.33

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.33 and traded as low as $0.32. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 10,992 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Nanophase Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.51.

About Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX)

Nanophase Technologies Corporation develops and manufactures advanced materials and applications with an integrated nanomaterial and related technologies. It produces engineered nano and non-nano materials for use in various markets, which comprise personal care consisting of sunscreens as active ingredients and in formulated cosmetics; and architectural coatings, industrial coating applications, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and energy, as well as various surface finishing technology applications, such as optics.

