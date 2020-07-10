NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 94.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,979 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,437 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of NetApp worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. NetApp Inc. has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.