New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Argus lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on New Residential Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Andrew Sloves acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,553.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.46 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 67.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

