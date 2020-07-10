Newcrest Mining (ASX:NCM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.11

Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.11 and traded as high as $28.28. Newcrest Mining shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 3,125,470 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion and a PE ratio of 38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.71, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$28.11.

About Newcrest Mining (ASX:NCM)

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

