Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NDLS shares. BidaskClub raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $5.61 on Friday. Noodles & Co has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $266.41 million, a PE ratio of -93.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $100.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. Noodles & Co had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Noodles & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Noodles & Co will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Noodles & Co by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Noodles & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

