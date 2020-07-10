Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 47.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nordson were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN opened at $186.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.34. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $96.46 and a 52 week high of $203.67.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. Nordson had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Nordson in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.57.

In other news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $3,431,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,786,508.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 2,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,577,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,846 shares of company stock worth $8,100,357 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

