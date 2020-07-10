Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $108.34

Northbridge Industrial Services Plc (LON:NBI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $108.34 and traded as low as $80.00. Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at $82.50, with a volume of 1,975 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 108.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 million and a P/E ratio of -103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In related news, insider Eric W. Hook bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £1,920 ($2,362.79).

About Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI)

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources and systems, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and hires containerized transformers and switchgears, and temporary packaged substations.

