Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.10

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.10 and traded as low as $14.88. Northeast Bancorp shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 35,116 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Northeast Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.73.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.20 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 1,475.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 28,989 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 21,901 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

