Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.21

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and traded as high as $8.34. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 35,200 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35.

Get Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 10.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 38,589 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 71,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 50,626 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd Company Profile (NYSE:JTA)

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.