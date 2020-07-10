Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $6.00. The company traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 701299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,861.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,500. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Opko Health during the second quarter worth $264,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Opko Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,440,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,710,000 after purchasing an additional 542,095 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.93 million. Equities analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

