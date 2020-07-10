Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $6.00. The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 701299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OPK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

Get Opko Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,874.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,375,000 shares of company stock worth $2,644,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Opko Health during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Opko Health by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Opko Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Opko Health by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Opko Health had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Opko Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.