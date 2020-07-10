OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). OptimizeRx posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OptimizeRx.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million.

OPRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet raised OptimizeRx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $213.99 million, a P/E ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.