O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Short Interest Update

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 783,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

ORLY opened at $420.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.47.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total transaction of $4,257,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,055,986. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

