Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.49

Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OSN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.49 and traded as high as $3.20. Ossen Innovation shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 41,300 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ossen Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ossen Innovation stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OSN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Ossen Innovation at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ossen Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSN)

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of pre-stressed steel materials. Its products include plain surface steel wires and strands, and earth coated and zinc-coated pre-stressed steel materials. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

