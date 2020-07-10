Parity Group (LON:PTY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.26

Parity Group plc (LON:PTY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.26 and traded as low as $7.70. Parity Group shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 18,576 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 million and a P/E ratio of -7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09.

In related news, insider John Conoley acquired 37,860 shares of Parity Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £3,407.40 ($4,193.21).

About Parity Group (LON:PTY)

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of recruitment, and business and technology solutions to clients in the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Parity Professionals and Parity Consultancy Services. The Parity Professionals segment provides interim recruitment and graduate placement services to a range of clients.

