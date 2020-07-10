Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.91. Pedevco shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 16,000 shares changing hands.

Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pedevco stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.05% of Pedevco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pedevco Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The company's principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 10,961 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado.

