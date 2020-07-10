Peel Hunt Lowers Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target to GBX 150

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 150 ($1.85) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TW. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.09) target price (up from GBX 165 ($2.03)) on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 163 ($2.01) to GBX 165 ($2.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 157 ($1.93) to GBX 159 ($1.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 146 ($1.80) to GBX 154 ($1.90) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taylor Wimpey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 172.86 ($2.13).

Shares of LON TW opened at GBX 143.40 ($1.76) on Wednesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 170.39 ($2.10). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 147.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 151.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87.

In other news, insider Chris Carney bought 93 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £161.40 ($198.62) per share, with a total value of £15,010.20 ($18,471.82). Also, insider Jennie Daly bought 98 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £151.90 ($186.93) per share, with a total value of £14,886.20 ($18,319.22). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 295 shares of company stock valued at $3,004,616.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

