Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 220 ($2.71) to GBX 210 ($2.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 220 ($2.71) to GBX 210 ($2.58) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 330 ($4.06) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 368 ($4.53) to GBX 202 ($2.49) in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 420 ($5.17) to GBX 210 ($2.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crest Nicholson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 277.90 ($3.42).

Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 210 ($2.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 248.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 334.91. Crest Nicholson has a 1-year low of GBX 159.85 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 524 ($6.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.18, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $534.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33.

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £21,800 ($26,827.47). Also, insider Duncan Cooper purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £10,550 ($12,983.02). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,415,000.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

