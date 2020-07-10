Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Springfield Properties (LON:SPR)

Springfield Properties (LON:SPR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON SPR opened at GBX 96 ($1.18) on Wednesday. Springfield Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 60 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 169.95 ($2.09). The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.54. The firm has a market cap of $92.50 million and a PE ratio of 7.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 95.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 115.30.

In related news, insider Sandy Adam sold 1,058,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.16), for a total transaction of £994,709.88 ($1,224,107.65).

About Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, Glassgreen Hire Limited, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Elgin, the United Kingdom.

