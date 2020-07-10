Pendragon (LON:PDG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.81

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.81 and traded as high as $10.05. Pendragon shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 387,075 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on PDG. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pendragon in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 8 ($0.10) price target on shares of Pendragon in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.79, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.81.

About Pendragon (LON:PDG)

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer company in the United Kingdom and California. It operates through US Motor, Leasing, UK Motor, and Software segments. The company sells new and used motor vehicles of various brands, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Citroen, Dacia, DAF, Ferrari, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, SEAT, Smart, and Vauxhall.

