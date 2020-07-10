Persimmon (LON:PSN) Upgraded to Add by Peel Hunt

Persimmon (LON:PSN) was upgraded by Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

PSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC increased their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,850 ($35.07) to GBX 3,190 ($39.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,110 ($38.27) to GBX 2,470 ($30.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Peel Hunt upgraded Persimmon to an “add” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 2,830 ($34.83) to GBX 2,730 ($33.60) in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,724 ($33.52) to GBX 2,701 ($33.24) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Persimmon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,644.86 ($32.55).

PSN opened at GBX 2,589 ($31.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,320.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,453.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.72. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 1,367.50 ($16.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,328 ($40.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other Persimmon news, insider David Jenkinson sold 89,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,477 ($30.48), for a total transaction of £2,218,921.37 ($2,730,644.07).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

