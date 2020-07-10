Piper Sandler Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Immunomedics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.76.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IMMU. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Immunomedics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Immunomedics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.29.

NASDAQ IMMU opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50. Immunomedics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunomedics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunomedics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immunomedics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Immunomedics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

